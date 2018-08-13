12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its assurance that it would adhere strictly to merit in the recruitment of the 1,000 jobs openings that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson recently announced for the Bayelsa State Civil Service.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboriobiogha Jonah (rtd) who stated this at the launch of the website for the recruitment exercise at the State Civil Service Commission, on Monday, said the decision to create the website was to further demonstrate the Dickson led administration resolve to give all qualified Bayelsans equal opportunities to get a place in the state civil service.

According to him, the state government wants to ensure that there is no room for rumour and unfounded stories over the recruitment exercise and has made the website available so that interested applicants can have easy access to information.

“Bayelsa State is a state of stories. We want to reduce that to the barest minimum when everybody has equal access to the same information. This is the main advantage of this particular website in the management of the recruitment exercise that is coming.” he said.

Also speaking Chief Kune-Igoni-Claudius, Commissioner 111 in the Civil Service Commission, on behalf of the Commission, disclosed that 23,000 Bayelsans collected the application forms and that the screening exercise was conducted using several criteria.

He further disclosed that a total of 12,335 applicants were screened successfully for the 1,000 jobs and give their breakdown according to each local government areas as follows: Brass(1187), Ekeremor(1500), Kolokuma/Opokuma(1230), Nembe(993), Ogbia(1417), Sagbama (2171), Southern Ijaw (2025) and Yenagoa (1812).

Kune-Igoni who announced that the written examination fixed for August 22 would cover areas such as Management Sciences, Agricultural Science, Pure Sciences, Education, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Pure Arts, Law , Architecture, Accounting Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Land Survey, Computer Science and Medical Sector, said assessors have been drawn from the various MDAs.

He commended Dickson for actualising the dream of the administration in reforming the Bayelsa state Civil Service and the employment of Bayelsans into various cadres.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson said the launch of the website would confirm that the Bayelsa state government is serious about transparency in the recruitment exercise.