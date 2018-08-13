– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model
13th August 2018 - 12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service
13th August 2018 - Only NFF recognised by CAF and FIFA can sack me, Sanusi insists
13th August 2018 - FRSC returns N.4m to relatives of crash victims in Kwara
13th August 2018 - PDP rejects Bauchi South bye-election result
13th August 2018 - Gombe state economy is robust, sustainable – Commissioner
13th August 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari’ll run with Osinbajo again in 2019 – Presidency
13th August 2018 - Osun 2018: Aregbesola asks corps members to avoid being used for rigging
13th August 2018 - National Identity Number is replacement for tribal marks, says NOA Director
13th August 2018 - 2019: Delta ex-gov. wants political parties to reduce nomination fees
Home / National / 12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service
BAYELSA

12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service

— 13th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its assurance that it would adhere strictly to merit in the recruitment of the 1,000 jobs openings that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson recently announced for the Bayelsa State Civil Service.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboriobiogha Jonah (rtd) who stated this at the launch of the website for the recruitment exercise at the State Civil Service Commission, on Monday, said the decision to create the website was to further demonstrate the Dickson led administration resolve to give all qualified Bayelsans equal opportunities to get a place in the state civil service.

According to him, the state government wants to ensure that there is no room for rumour and unfounded stories over the recruitment exercise and has made the website available so that interested applicants can have easy access to information.

“Bayelsa State is a state of stories. We want to reduce that to the barest minimum when everybody has equal access to the same information. This is the main advantage of this particular website in the management of the recruitment exercise that is coming.” he said.

READ ALSO: PDP rejects Bauchi South bye-election result

Also speaking Chief Kune-Igoni-Claudius, Commissioner 111 in the Civil Service Commission, on behalf of the Commission, disclosed that 23,000 Bayelsans collected the application forms and that the screening exercise was conducted using several criteria.

He further disclosed that a total of 12,335 applicants were screened successfully for the 1,000 jobs and give their breakdown according to each local government areas as follows:  Brass(1187), Ekeremor(1500), Kolokuma/Opokuma(1230), Nembe(993), Ogbia(1417), Sagbama (2171), Southern Ijaw (2025) and Yenagoa (1812).

Kune-Igoni who announced that the written examination fixed for August 22 would cover areas such as Management Sciences, Agricultural Science, Pure Sciences, Education, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Pure Arts, Law , Architecture, Accounting Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Land Survey, Computer Science and Medical Sector, said assessors have been drawn from the various MDAs.

He commended Dickson for actualising the dream of the administration in reforming the  Bayelsa state Civil Service and the employment of Bayelsans into various cadres.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson said the launch of the website would confirm that the Bayelsa state government is serious about transparency in the recruitment exercise.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

orientation camp

Okowa to make NYSC permanent orientation camp a model

— 13th August 2018

NAN The Delta Government has said that it will make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in the state a model for others in the  country. Gov.  Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Monday at Issele-uku during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course of 1,839 corps members. Okowa who…

  • BAYELSA

    12,335 applicants jostle for 1,000 jobs in Bayelsa Civil Service

    — 13th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its assurance that it would adhere strictly to merit in the recruitment of the 1,000 jobs openings that Governor Henry Seriake Dickson recently announced for the Bayelsa State Civil Service. The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboriobiogha Jonah (rtd) who stated this at the launch…

  • returned

    FRSC returns N.4m to relatives of crash victims in Kwara

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, on Monday returned N410,000 to the family of one Adamu Ibrahim who died in an auto accident on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway on Aug. 11. The sector Commander, Mr Sunday Maku, disclosed this while handing over the money to the relatives at the command’s premises in Ilorin. The…

  • BAUCHI

    PDP rejects Bauchi South bye-election result

    — 13th August 2018

    …Accuses APC, Bauchi govt. of rigging Paul Orude, Bauchi The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned last Saturday’s bye-election in Bauchi South Senatorial district, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commissioned (INEC)  and security agencies colluded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the state government to rig the election. Chairman of the PDP…

  • GOMBE

    Gombe state economy is robust, sustainable – Commissioner

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Commissioner for Finance of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Muhammadu said, on Monday, that there was no need to press the panic button concerning the state’s economy, which he described as robust and sustainable. Muhammadu, who gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen in Gombe, said there was nothing to panic about despite the meagre…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share