Gory tales at military rights violation probe

Lagos schools resume as SSANU, NAAT, NASU strikes shut varsities

By Gabriel Dike

Administrative works including health services in the universities were Monday crippled as the non academic staff commenced an indefinite strike to protest the non-implementation of its demands since 2009.

In related development, the 2017/208 academic activities in nursery, primary and secondary schools opened for new session despite the morning heavy downpour in Lagos.

The early morning rain forced many parents to keep their children home while some were seen after the rain at about 10.00am rushing to school.

One of the affected pupils of Daylight Nursery and Primary School, Igando, Lagos told Daily Sun that he was happy to resume school and that is why he is going late because of the heavy downpour.

A trader and mother of three, Mrs. Ramota Yusuf, told our Correspondent that the resumption is welcome relief to many parents although the early morning rain nearly disrupted the resumption.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) made of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) last week directed its members nationwide to down tool.

At various university campuses, the three staff unions held a joint congress to inform members about the strike and after which the workers left for their homes.

Branch chairman of SSANU Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Saheed Oseni told Daily Sun activities have been grounded including services at the health centre.

Oseni disclosed that by tomorrow Tuesday, the strike will bite harder because staff attached to the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Bursar and other principal officers are expected to stay away from the office while stating that workers will not be on duty to put on generator if there is disruption in power supply to the university.

The SSANU branch chairman, Federal University of Agricultre, Makurdi, Mr. Emmanuel, disclosed that the three unions met to implement the directive from JAC adding administrative and other activities have been grounded.

By Tuesday nobody will be on ground to open the door for the vice chancellor, registrar and other senior officers. No generator will run on campus. We have closed the health centre.