From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has released N2 billion to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as loans to workers in the state to cushion the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

While handing over the N2 billion cheque to the state NLC leadership led by the Chairman, Yusuf Inuwa, in Maiduguri, the governor said the interest-free loans payable in two years, will enable workers overcome the economic hardship. He asked the union to conclude talks with state’s ministry of finance to determine categories of workers to benefit from the loans. He explained the loan recovery through will be done through monthly deductions of one third of their salaries. He also announced 100 percent increase in monthly releases for payment of gratuity backlog.

The payment was increased from N100 million monthly to N200 million monthly; about N2.4 billion annually, spokesperson to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau, explained.