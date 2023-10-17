From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has ordered demolition and removal of illegal structure use for alleged prostitution, drug and liquor sales, and other criminal acts in an area in Maiduguri, state capital.

Zulum gave the directive on Tuesday during an unscheduled visit to Bayan Quarters, an area behind the Nigeria Railway Corporation Staff Quarters, Maiduguri Railway Terminus at the outskirts of the capital.

The governor said the settlement illegally built by the people, has become a breeding ground for all forms of criminality including illicit drug trade and consumption, gangsterism, prostitution, gambling and killings.

“The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here. This settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here, this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents. Therefore, I have directed that everybody should vacate the place,” he ordered.

He expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with such illegal settlements in the metropolis.

The governor however did not state the governed agencies which should carry out the order for the demolition.

The state has the Borno Urban Development Agency which is statutorily empowered to ensure development of the city master plan or the Borno Geographical Information Service, which has also been demolishing illegal structure or violations of rent purposes as well as land use act.