Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has re-appointed Isa Gusau as his senior special adviser on Media and Strategy.

In a statement, yesterday, in Maiduguri, Principal Sectary, Government House, Mustafa Busuguma, said others appointed include Baba Shiekh-Haruna as senior special assistant on Media, and Abdulrahman Bundi, senior special assistant, New Media.

Others appointments include Umar Mohammed as general manager, Borno Radio Television, Adamu Abbas, chief policy analyst and research, and Bababukar Gujbawu as special adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation.

Others are Mairo Mandara as chief adviser and coordinator, Sustainable Development, Partnership and Humanitarian Support, while Ahmed Sanda is special adviser on Protocol.

The remaining appointees are Ibrahim Idris, special adviser on Special Projects, Ibrahim Dangana, special assistant, Protocol, Babakura Gadai, executive secretary, Borno State Agency for SDGs, and Liman Mustapha, as acting general manager, Borno Urban Planning and Development Board.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.