From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum has charged the state market rebuilding committee to fast-track the reconstruction of the major market in the capital destroyed by fire outbreak in February.

Zulum gave the charge yesterday during his unscheduled visit to assess the level of works at the burnt Monday Market site in Maiduguri.

“The timely completion of the Monday Market reconstruction will not only restore economic activities but also boost the morale of residents,” the governor said.

The Maiduguri Monday Market, a bustling centre of trade and commerce, was severely destroyed following a fire disaster on 26th February. The incident has also displaced over 3, 000 people from their livelihoods, the governor said.

Meanwhile, the governor assured traders and residents of improved facilities for a vibrant economic environment at the market when completed.