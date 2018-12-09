Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Senator representing Central Senatorial District and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator John Owan Enoh, has said that zoning will not save Professor Ben Ayade from defeat in 2019.

Enoh maintained that the governor’s re-election should be based on his performance and not zoning, adding that it’s an insult on the sensibilities of Cross Riverians for the administration in the state to talk of zoning instead performance in office.

Speaking in Calabar during the official launch of his campaign, he said: “The present government in the state cannot campaign because the governor has nothing to offer. After three years, the government has nothing to show in any part of Cross River State.“

READ ALSO: NCC to sanction telecom companies over poor services

Four years ago, the governor depended on zoning to assume office. And after three years, he cannot still rely on zoning.

He said for the first time since 1999, elections in Cross River will be very competitive, as this is the first time an opposition party will field candidates for all elective positions in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NDDC, Victor Ndoma Egba, noted that the state had suffered a history of losses following its association with the PDP, assuring that APC would restore the lost glory of the state.

His words: “Under the PDP, we lost Bakassi, we lost the oil wells, and we lost the U.J. Esuene Stadium

in Calabar and also lost the hosting rights of the National Sports Festival. It has been a history of losses.