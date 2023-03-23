From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates (NPDA), has reiterated the call for the position of the Senate Presidency to be zoned to the South East geo- political zone.

The President of the NPDA, Mr Kelvin Ebi-Thomas, said in a statement that the call has become imperative to promote justice, fairness and equity.

The statement further endorsed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position, saying by his current position as Chief Whip of the Senate; he is the highest ranking Senator from the South East and therefore deserves the position.

According to Ebi-Thomas, having had part of his education in the North and spread his business concerns across Nigeria, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a detribalised Nigerian who will put the interest of Nigeria ahead of any other consideration.

The group called on the likes of the Ijaw National Council (IYC), Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) and Afenifere Youth Council (AYC) to support Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for Senate President, adding that the move will douse the ethnic tensions raised during the election and give the people of the South East a sense of belonging.

NDPDA further appealed to the president- elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the APC and Senators elect of the 10th Senate to throw their weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position in the interest of national unity and stability in governance.