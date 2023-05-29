As part of efforts enhance environmental sustainability and migration to use of alternative fuel to power its operations, Dangote Cement Ibese Plant, is taking possession of some 100 trucks customised for easy transportation of biomass waste from all over the country for the Alternative Fuel project.

Already, 20 of such trucks were delivered and commissioned at the weekend by the management of plant with a commitment not to relent on the use of alternative fuel by the plant in its quest to achieve zero carbon emission and save mother earth.

Ibese Plant Director, Azard Nawabuddin, said that the plant is committed to collecting biomass waste from anywhere available to feed its alternative fuel machines during cement production in line with its zero-carbon emission blueprint and in conformity with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal No 13.

During the commissioning at Ibese, Mr. Nawabuddin, described the trucks’ dedication as a demonstration of the continued commitment of Dangote Cement Plc to manufacture its product in the most environmentally friendly manner devoid of air and water pollution for the safety of the people and the environment.

According to him “the Alternative Fuel Project presents a win-win opportunity for the plant and Nigeria such that waste that would have contributed to environmental degradation are being evacuated from the communities at a cost and deployed as fuels in the plant, thereby reducing its carbon footprint and energy cost and simultaneously providing direct and indirect job opportunities.’’ He promised that the plant would soon take delivery of the remaining trucks

In his remark, the Ag. National Director of Logistics, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Suren Padayachee, assured that adequate framework has been put in place to ensure that the trucks are utilised with utmost effectiveness and efficiency to meet up the biomass waste requirements of the plant. He also revealed plans to provide up to one hundred (100) trucks in aid of the AF Project in Ibese Plant.

The Technical Assistant to the Plant Director and Alternative Fuel Project Coordinator for Ibese Plant, Mr. Muhammed Abdulrasheed, revealed that the dedicated and customised fleet would increase the availability of biomass waste for the plant’s consumption by 50 per cent thereby boosting its posture on partial substitution of fossil fuels.

The dedicated fleet for the management of Biomass waste is in addition to the donation of 100,000 pieces of 100kg capacity bags for management of agro-waste in communities across Nigeria through its partner, Niels Deck Nig. Limited, earlier in the year. This underscores the unwavering commitment of DCP to environmental and social sustainability of the Country.

It would be recalled that the Dangote Cement Plc’s Head of Alternative Fuel, Engr. Peter Anagbe while giving an update on the alternative efforts, had said that the management of Dangote Cement was Conscious of the impact of global warming and carbon emission which was why Dangote Cement has embraced/adopted the use of alternative fuels in its operations.

According to him, the goal is to divert waste from landfills, reduce its carbon footprint and simultaneously reduce provide sustainable income opportunities for numerous households who are part of the agro-waste value chain.

“The recourse to alternative fuel is strategic given that the cement manufacturing industry is considered contributor to CO 2 emissions globally. Cement production requires massive amounts of energy, while carbon dioxide is emitted during the conversion of limestone, a key natural ingredient, to clinker, an intermediate component of finished cement. Emissions also arise from the combustion of fossil fuels in the kiln and the production of electricity to power the Plant”, he had stated