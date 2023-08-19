From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna state Council has condoled with the emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli over the collapse of Zaria central mosque that claimed the lives of 12 worshippers and injured many others more than a week ago.

The NUJ Chairman, Asma’u Halilu who was represented by members of Zaria Unit of the Union led by its Secretary, Comrade Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed said that they were before the Emir to commiserate with him and the entire families of the victims over the tragic incident.

Hajiya Asmau Halilu said members of the NUJ had provided accurate and timely media coverage of the incident which resulted to both national and international attention.

She assured the Emir of continuous support and cooperation to the emirate for national peace and stability as long as accurate and fair reporting is concerned.

In his remarks, the Emir applauded the timely and accurate coverage of the incident by the Media.

He said the effort has proved the level of professionalism by members of the Union.

The Monarch expressed delight on the mutual relationship existing between the Union and the emirate, urging members to sustain the tempo.

The Emir informed that experts from department of Architecture, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Society of Architects have advised that the mosque be condoned untill after comprehensive renovation and repairs of the mosque at the end of their assessment.

The Emir added that experts have presented a power point presentation and that their results were been awaited.

