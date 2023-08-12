From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The death toll of worshippers who died following the collapse of Zaria central mosque in Kaduna state has risen from four to 10, while over 30 other worshippers have been hospitalised for injuries sustained.

A source at the Emir’s palace, said after the funeral of the earlier victims, ten other worshippers were confirmed dead, while 30 have been taken to some hospitals in Zaria.

The palace source, Abubakar Bamalli, said the funeral for the deceased was conducted after the isha prayers.

Among those in attendance were the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, senior councillors, and hundreds of residents.

Earlier, a survivor, Mallam Shehu Nagari, said the incident occurred when they were in the second sujud during the Asr Prayer.

“We just heard a heavy sound and saw a portion of the mosque collapsing on some worshippers. The entire surrounding was covered by dust” He said.