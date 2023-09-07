Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Medical Directors, Special Advisors, Senior Special Assistants, and Senior Assistants.

The new appointments align with Governor Lawal’s commitment to efficient service delivery and bringing the most capable individuals on board, according to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The statement said, “in the Ministry of Health, the Governor approved the appointment of Dr. Aminu Muhammad as the Medical Director of Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital and Dr. Amina Hassan as the Medical Director of General Hospital, Gusau.

“Furthermore, His Excellency approved the appointment of the following Special Advisers: Muhammed Gado Anka, Special Adviser Community Engagement; Nura Almajir, Special Adviser Job Creation and Bala Umar Chafe, Special Adviser Intergovernmental Relations.

“The other appointments are Nura Sirajo Gusau, Senior Special Assi