…Says ruling APC is culpable

The Zamfara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to influence the voting process in the state.

The allegation is coming in few days to the nationwide governorship elections

The party allegedly accused the governor of distributing funds to bandits to unleash wide-scale violence in the state during the March 11 governorship and State Assembly election.

The PDP, in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau, raised concerns over what it called a desperate attempt to influence the governorship poll.

The party also alleged a plot by the APC government to influence the voting process across the state, especially places tagged as PDP strongholds and equally alleged a sinister move by state officials to compromise officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The statement read in parts: “There are unending claims that the ruling party is plotting a state-wide attack in Zamfara State in a desperate bid to retain the State.”

“We were reliably informed that on Tuesday, 7th March 2023, the Zamfara State government officials were cited distributing funds to bandit groups across Zurmi Local Government.

“Our source revealed that the five-man committee was led by the former chairman of Kwashabawa district, Salele Mohammed Gurbin Baure.

“The funds totaling two hundred million Naira were shared with the bandits to disrupt the election process in some local government areas.

“The camps that received the distributed money are that of Gwaska Dankarami, a bandit kingpin operating in Tsanu forest. His share was delivered to him through Abubakar Mohammed and Abubakar Dan Galadima.

“Sani Black, a notorious bandit kingpin, Nafaransa, and Ibrahim Stander that operates at Tunani forest in Mashema district, also received the fund through the state house of assembly aspirant, Sani Gidan Jaja and the councilor of Mashema ward, Ibrahim Dama.

“These are a series of information from all camps across the state. The state government is hellbent on using the terror bandits to disrupt voting in remote areas vulnerable to insecurity.

“We also uncover that the Zamfara State government has perfected plans to manipulate the voting process in our strongholds, such as Gusau, Gummi, and Tsafe local government areas.

“They want to achieve that by using BVAS to frustrate the voting process. They also plan to collaborate with INEC officials to report false malfunctioning of BVAS, to take it away for fake repairs.”

“This is quite problematic; this is not the Zamfara state we all yearn for. Those desirous of positions of authority should seek the people’s mandate rather than cut their throats to have their way.”

“We call on security agencies and INEC to brace for the challenge ahead to ensure a free and fair election in Zamfara.”