From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to come together to defeat merchants of death and terror once and for all and stop them from mindless killings and atrocities.

Tinubu made the appeal while condemning last weekend’s attacks in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State and Maigari town of Rimin Gado Local Government in Kano State by bandits and unknown assailants.

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a police Inspector, and a vigilante were reportedly killed in the bandits’ attack in Zamfara, while in the Kano attack, unknown gunmen broke into the residence of a village head and shot him dead.

The former Lagos State governor, in a statement by his media office yesterday, noted that the attack on Maru town after a period of relative peace in Zamfara State was a reminder that more needed to be done to completely defeat bandits and terrorists.

The statement signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Office of the President-elect, read: “As a country, we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country.”

The president-elect also condoled with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, the Zamfara State government and families of the affected security personnel over the deaths.

Tinubu equally called for investigation into the murder of the district head of Maigari in Kano State, who was the father of Rimin Gado Local Government chairman, Munir Dahiru Maigari. He commiserated with the local government chairman, Kano State government and family of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the community leader.

In separate condolence messages, the president-elect consoled prominent Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who lost his aged mother and the family of the late General Sani Abacha, over the death of their son, Abdullahi.

“It is touching to part with a loved one, no matter the circumstances and age. We cannot question the will of Allah, but we can only pray that Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest and gives us the fortitude to bear their demise,” he said.

The president-elect condoled with all the families who lost their relatives and prayed for God’s mercies on the departed souls.