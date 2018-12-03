There is no gainsaying the fact that the controversies that trailed the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections across the country has portrayed the ruling party in bad light. More than that, the controversy seems to be also dragging the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into another bout of integrity crisis.

A clear case in point is the case of Zamfara State where crisis rocked the governorship primary elections of the APC. This is despite the fact that an election was conducted for the governorship seat and supervised and endorsed by INEC officials in the state as required by law.

About 24 hours ago, hundred governorship candidates have begun their campaign in accordance with Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended). The act stipulates 90 days for campaigns before polling day.

While 782 candidates of over 80 political parties started the electioneering, the reverse is the case for Zamfara APC because of the pending court case instituted in Gusau, the state capital. On October 16, 2018, the High Court IV in Gusau, presided over by Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, had granted an interim order restraining all parties involved in Zamfara APC primaries crisis to stay action.

The court order implied that the national headquarters of the APC, INEC, the national vice chairman of the party in the North West and their agents could not take any further action.

The suit was filed by three executive members of the APC in the state – the Chairman of the party in Gusau Local Government Area, Babangida Abdullahi; his counterpart in Tsafe Local Government Area, Kabiru Chafe, and Sanusi Dan-Alhaji. The plaintiffs had asked the court to direct APC and INEC to recognise the results of the primaries conducted by Zamfara APC from the October 3 to 7, 2018.