Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal will depart Abuja on Wednesday for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend an executive leadership retreat.

Some other Governors are also billed to attend the programme which is organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) between August 24th and 27th.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted further that the retreat is a collaboration between the UNDP and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The statement read in part, “the Executive Leadership Retreat will enable the participants to have a guided tour of the city of Kigali which presents an opportunity to engage in urban governance and the management of cities of the future.

“The process of ensuring urban safety, environmental health, waste management, economic transformation and positioning cities as hubs of growth will be a key focus as the leaders explore what the city of Kigali has to offer.

“The tour will provide the Governors, especially Governor Lawal, with useful information on how to perfect the urban renewal project that just started in Zamfara State.

“It will also serve as an opportunity to brainstorm and share notes with experts on other important issues.

“Furthermore, the conference will enable the Governors to visit the Kigali Genocide Museum. “The visit aims to foster a greater understanding of Rwanda’s journey toward healing and unity, national visioning, and transforming challenges into opportunities for building cohesion,” the statement said.