From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, yesterday, visited the headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abuja, over the abduction of prospective corps members (PCMs) in his state.

Eight PCMs from Akwa-Ibom State were kidnapped in Zamfara State on their way to the orientation camp in Sokoto State. The NYSC, with the support of security agencies, have secured the release of two of the kidnapped PCMs.

Governor Lawal, who visited the Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Dogara Ahmed, to sympathise with him over the incident, described the abduction of the young graduates as very unfortunate and assured that his office was working in collaboration with security agencies, to secure the release of the abductees unharmed.

The governor added: “My administration is working round the clock, in synergy with all security apparatus, to make the state very conducive for continuous deployment of corps members.”

Responding, the NYSC DG thanked the government and good people of Zamfara State for standing by the NYSC, particularly when he and management spent over two weeks in the state, making efforts to secure the release of the kidnapped PCMs.

Gen Ahmed specifically applauded the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, for his uncommon hospitality each time the NYSC team was in his domain on account of the abductees.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the NYSC helmsman, Brigadier General Ahmed, also assured governor Lawal of the scheme’s readiness to continue to deploy corps members to the state as soon as the security situation improves.