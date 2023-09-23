Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Saturday, ordered a ban on illegal mining activities and directed law enforcement officials to take stringent action against violators.

Over the years, illegal mining in the state has tended to fuel banditry and other criminal activities, according to reports.

The Governor justified the ban in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, describing illegal mining as “destructive activity” arguing further that government “has to implement measures to protect the safety and well-being of the people.”

The statement said, “security operatives have been given strict orders to take bold action and shoot at sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

“The directive has become necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts.

“It is also designed to enable the government be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and property of the people.

“Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara State.

“We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities.”