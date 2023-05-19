From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle’s allegation that it does selective prosecution.

The anti-graft agency’s Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Osita Nwajah, told newsmen, yesterday, that Matawalle is currently facing a “monumental” N70 billion fraud investigation.

Nwajah dismissed Matawalle’s allegations that the anti-graft agency is involved in selective prosecution as false, insisting that a former Minister of Power in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is currently cooling off in EFCC’s cell over alleged N22 billion fraud. He described Matawalle’s allegation as a case of corruption fighting back and vowed that no blackmail will derail the anti-graft fight in the country.

“These claims ought not to be dignified with a response. What is at play here is a pure case of corruption fighting back. Matawalle’s outburst is a product of paranoia- an uncomfortable exertion arising from the heat of EFCC’s lawful activities,” he said.

Nwajah added: “The issue has nothing to do with the transparency of EFCC’s asset recovery and disposal process. Contrary to the claims by Matawalle, the commission supervised an asset disposal exercise that was widely acclaimed as the most transparent in the country’s history. Proceeds of the open and transparent exercise have since been remitted into the coffers of the Federal Government, and are being deployed in the provision of infrastructure for Nigerians.

“The issue is also not about plea bargain. Indeed, it is hypocritical for Matawalle to rile a process for which he has been a beneficiary. Plea bargain is a practice established by law, and the commission has never gone outside of the law in the application of this principle. If Matawalle has any evidence of abuse of the plea bargain process, he is at liberty to make the disclosure.

“It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a “’thief’’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘’thieves’’ are caught? “Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where. Suspects in the custody of the commission cut across all sectors and social class.