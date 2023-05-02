The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday in Gusau inaugurated the 60-member Transition Committee, reiterating that he is on a rescue and rebuilding mission.

The 60-member committee is chaired by the Former Inspector General of Police, M.D Abubakar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, His Excellency Dauda Lawal said that the committee is tasked with the responsibility of making necessary preparations for a smooth transition of government in Zamfara State.

He described the 60-member committee as an assembly of experts with years of experience in different areas, carefully selected to be part of the transition process.

“The change that the people of Zamfara voted for is a change from insecurity, a life of poverty, to a life of security, prosperity and comfort, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“The 60-member Transition Committee is constituted purposely to commence all necessary preparations and to set the ball rolling for a smooth transition of our new Administration in the State which will take effect on May 29th, 2023.

“The Committee is charged with the responsibility of developing a clear framework of liaison and establishing a channel of formal communication with the outgoing Administration and taking over by the incoming Administration for a successful transition.

“The committee will engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets, and liabilities, among others.

“The people of Zamfara State have higher expectations; they chose us, believing we can rescue and rebuild our state.

“We also chose you as members of the Transition Committee because we believe that with your years of experience and expertise, we can lay the foundation for the incoming government to succeed in its rescue mission.

“With this brief remark and by the Will of Allah, I, at this moment, inaugurate this Transition Committee.”