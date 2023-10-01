From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Sani Shinkafi, has cautioned Zamafara State Governor

Dauda Lawal, against politicising insecurity in the state.

Shinkafi, who served as Chairman, Prosecution of Armed Banditry Related Offences in the state, should desist from frustrating the Federal Government’s effort to put an end to insecurity.

The Director for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, said he was shocked when the Governor Lawal accused the Federal Government was negotiating with bandits as if he was not part of a peace dialogue in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area between the military, traditional rulers, Fulani leaders, community leaders, vigilante groups and bandit leaders.

According to him, the misguided statement by Governor Lawal was the height of executive rascality that has fueled insecurity in Zamfara State since he assumed office.

“It is outrageous that the governor of Zamfara State will seek cheap publicity by playing politics with the lives of the people at a time the state is under siege by armed bandits.

“The misguided, mischievous and irresponsible statement by Governor Lawal is the height of executive rascality and recklessness that have fueled and worsened insecurity in Zamfara State since he assumed office.

“The responsibility of any government is to serve the people, provide security and deliver dividends of democracy, not carnage, terrorism, insurgency, militancy, banditry and kidnapping for ransom as obtainable in Zamfara State today.

“It is unfortunate that the governor who ought to be the chief security officer of the state and work in synergy with the nation’s security agencies and stakeholders in the state to restore security and order will be the one to frustrate attempts to bring peace to Zamfara State by making a mockery of various efforts by the nation’s military personnel in collaboration with respected leaders to make Zamfara State safe again.

“I am shell-shocked that the governor would be economical with the truth when he asserted that the Federal Government was negotiating with bandits in the state as if he was not part of a peace dialogue held at Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state between the military, traditional rulers, Fulani leaders, community leaders, vigilante groups and bandit leaders with a view to restoring peace in the state, where the governor was duly represented by his Commissioner for Supervision of Government Policies and Budget Implementation Unit, Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi.

“There are pictures and video clips to attest to this crucial peace dialogue which if sustained would have restored the much desired security in the state.

“It is this needed peace move by the Federal Government, security agents, stakeholders and Government of Zamfara State that Lawal has been rubbishing in the media as if he has something to gain from the sufferings and instability in the state, an indication that he did not have the interest of the people at heart.

“Military operations are the exclusive reserve of the Federal Government and security agents as provided in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“It is the sole duty of the Federal Government to deploy the armed forces to fight terrorism, banditry, insurgency, militancy and any form of criminal activities in the country and adopt effective means of restoring security and peace.

“What is important is that peace, security and safety of citizens is achieved and guaranteed in accordance with section 14 (2)b of the 1999 Constitution as amended which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” he said.