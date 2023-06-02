From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Zamfara State government has described as false, social media report claiming that Governor Dauda Lawal declared his assets worth N9 trillion.

A Government House press statement on Friday in Gusua said the report was fabricated and designed, “to distract the new government from its path of operation rescue Zamfara.”

The statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Suleiman Bala Idris, noted further that, “it is a continuation of the lies perpetrated by those who lost the election, as they did during their dirty campaigns.”

The statement said that, “the provisions on the declaration of assets are entrenched in the Code of Conduct for public officers, which are contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, as amended must comply with by all public servants and it remains confidential in the custody of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“All public officers from the President, Vice President, Governors, all elected officials and all public servants must complete and submit the assets declaration form as required by the law. “Dauda Lawal has complied with the requirement of the Constitution and the contents are held in confidence with the Bureau, a highly respected and professional agency.

“We will not be carried away by such fabricated social media stunts, for our government is determined and focused on its resolve to address the security, education, portable water, health, agricultural and other socio-economic challenges bedevilling the state.”