From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

This feeling that the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has actually abandoned the people the in the midst of such serious crises on a day several students of Zamfara State University were kidnapped by bandits has understandably drawn the ire of gender protection groups and other concerned individuals.

One such groups is the the Girl-child Right and Freedom Protection Centre, a gender-based Non-governmental organization which frowned at the Governor’s attitude of abandoning innocent women for a personal trip abroad.

The group in a statement issued by his chairperson, Lynda Temitope Ajayi, said the the recent kidnapping of female students of Gusau University has shed light on a distressing issue that needs urgent attention.

Ajayi said: “The attitude of the Zamfara State Governor who seems to have abandoned his people in the midst of such serious crises for a foreign trip on the day of the unforgettable abduction, describing the Governor’s action as callous, indecorous, insensitive, inhuman, indecent, uncivilized, inhuman and unforgivable.

“Let us remind the Zamfara Governor that he is holding position of power and authority, by the mandate of the people and one of his primary responsibilities is to protect and serve the people he leads.

“When faced with the grave threat of kidnapping and violence, it is disheartening to see a governor display apathy or negligence towards his constituents the way the Zamfara Governor so brazenly did.

“It callous and insensitive that in such a situation that demands strong and decisive action, yet the Governor retreated, leaving his people vulnerable and desperate,” Mrs Ajayi pointed out.

She said that a crisis of this magnitude requires leaders to stand firm and participate fully in designing effective strategies to address the immediate concerns and prevent future incidents.

“It is discouraging to witness leaders shying away from their responsibilities and failing to provide the necessary support and protection to their communities.”

She said the GRFPC is particularly disheartened by this attitude exhibited by the Governor, as the Group is acutely aware of the additional vulnerability faced by women and girls in situations of conflict and displacement.

“We expect leaders with conscience to prioritize the safety and well-being of all citizens, regardless of their gender. Such abandonment not only perpetuates a sense of fear and insecurity among the affected population but also undermines the trust in leadership.

“It is imperative that leaders demonstrate empathy, compassion, and a genuine dedication to the welfare of their people, especially during times of crisis. Their actions and engagement can play a vital role in restoring hope, confidence, and a sense of security within communities.

“In times like these, responsible leaders requires the necessary courage, political will and strong resolve all of which the Zamfara Governor apparently lacks, in order to prioritize the safety of their people and actively participate in measures that seek to address the situation once for all.

“Only by doing so, can leaders begin to rebuild trust, protect the vulnerable, and pave the way for a safer and more secure future. ”