The Chairman of Media Trust, Publishers of the Daily Trust Newspapers and Trust Television, Mallam Kabiru A. Yusuf, was yesterday returned to office as the President of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), for another term .

The exercise, which produced other officers, saw the election of Publisher of Business Day, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, elected Vice President and Mrs Angela Emuwa, the Chairman of Punch Newspapers as General Secretary,

Mr. Fidelis Anosike, who until yesterday was the Assistant General Secretary, was elected Treasurer, thus paving the way for the election of Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, the Editor-in-Chief of Leadership Newspaper, to fill the vacated seat.

Mrs. Emuwa filled the position vacated by Alh. Mohammed Idris, who was recently appointed as Minister of Information and National Orientation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while Mr. Anosike took the position vacated by Mr. Olawale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinatimg Minister for the Economy

Others elected officers were the Deputy President and Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, Lady Maiden-Alex-Ibru, the Publicity Secretary, with Group Managing Director of Champion newspapers, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Past President of NPAN, Mr. Ray Ekpu, and Publisher of Pilot newspaper, Prince Dennis Sami; Managing Director of The Telegraph newspaper Mr. Dayo Aminu, elected as ex-officio members.

Mr. Aigbogun’s emergence as vice president followed an amendment to the Association’s constitution, creating the office of a vice president, which was moved by two patrons – Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, Publisher of This Day and Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking after the election, Yusuf noted that the injection of the new officers would further energised the executive council in achieving set objectives.