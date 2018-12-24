The Lagos State Government has assured residents of the availability of Lake Rice in all approved designated sales centres, outlets and shops across thesState from Saturday, December 22, 2018.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau who stated this in his office over the weekend urged residents to visit any of the approved sales centres, outlets and shops to buy the product stressing that there is enough supply of LAKE Rice to meet growing demands of residents especially during the yuletide.

According to him, residents can get the product from Agricultural Development Authority (ADA) Oko Oba, Agege; Lagos Television (LTV) Complex, Agidingbi-Ikeja and other designated centers and accredited distributors across the State.

“The ultimate goal of the State government on production and marketing of LAKE Rice is to stop importation of rice and ensure that only locally produced rice is consumed by residents”, Suarau said.

The Commissioner noted that the need to ensure that Lake Rice circulate into the nooks and crannies of the state is key in the State government’s drive to attain food sufficiency and food security.

He assured that the State government will ensure the continuous availability of LAKE Rice in already approved designated sales centres, major markets, shopping malls and supermarkets that are in partnership with the Lagos State government and work assiduously to ensure adequate supply all over the state.

The Commissioner while noting that Lake Rice is of good quality explained that the products always go through different quality analysis assessment before being released to the market for consumption.

“Our LAKE Rice is of good quality. The major difference between LAKE Rice and imported rice is that the imported has a minimum storage of five to six years storage life span, but LAKE Rice is fresh and wholesome”, He said.

Suarau stressed further that the price of the rice has not changed from N12,000, N6,000 and N2,500 for 50kg, 25kg and 10kg respectively adding that the government will continue to maintain the price of the product so as to make it affordable to residents.