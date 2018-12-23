Rukayat Jimoh

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Godwin Oti, has assured Lagosians of a peaceful stay during the yuletide celebration.

The PPRO stated this in a phone interview with our correspondent. He enjoined people to be vigilant and conscious of their environment.

“This is the time of the year when family members and friends get together to rejoice and make merry. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure that Lagosians enjoy the festive season peacefully. People must be conscious of their environment and mind the people they interact with. At all times our homes must be securely locked. People should make sure that they have the phone number of the DPO (divisional police officer) in their locality for emergency and always reach out to him.”

He maintained that the Nigeria Police is combating crime with newly deployed strategies.

“Lagos is safe and secure for everyone. We have started implementing our operational plan to ensure that there is maximum security of life and property. The crime rate of Lagos is on the downward trend as statistics have shown.”

He advised that people should love one another and work together to fight crime, adding, “When you see a stranger in your area, you should alert the police for safety or somebody wandering around especially when the stranger is with children you know. We should question the person and report to the parent. We should be our brothers keeper. We should be wary of people around us. The emergency lines to call are 727 and 112.”