Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that ahead of the festive season, a total of 201 mobile courts will be activated to try defaulters while 21,000 personnel will be deployed nationwide.

Those to face the music are drivers with overload passengers, those driving one way, those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol among other driving offenses.

The festive season operations have been divided into three segments – pre-Christmas, post-Christmas and post New Year, beginning December 15th to January 15th.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, made the disclosure while addressing State House Correspondents alongside the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nurudeen Rafindadi, following Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting resolution that commuting during the festive season should be as trouble free as possible.

Oyeyemi said the mobile courts would prosecute stubborn drivers who violate traffic rules resulting in traffic gridlock.

The FRSC boss further disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force has allocated two helicopters for aerial surveillance during the period, adding that over 1,000 patrol vehicles have been deployed and that, all their offices in across the country would be shutdown for operation.

He added that FRSC offices would be shutdown nationwide except for drivers license officers to ease traffic on the roads.

On his part, Rafindadi said palliative repairs would be carried out in the 353 critical roads in 16 major corridors of the country.