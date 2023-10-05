Foremost Yoruba Diaspora organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has restated the need to sustain the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition, stating that Yoruba race had lost grip of its culture and tradition to religious bigotry and fanaticism, which came through civilisation.

The YOV’s new position was the crux of the international conference held virtually with many participants in attendance from across the six continents of the world.

The Yoruba diaspora organisation insisted that there was an urgent need to refocus energy of the Yoruba to address the challenges hindering progress of the race.

In his remarks, Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is grand patron of the group said the reason for the conference is to bring to proper perspective some of the issues affecting the Yoruba race.

“It is a fact that the sanctity and sustainability of our culture and tradition is the soul of our identity as a race. Under no circumstances should we fail to sustain the culture and tradition that has earned us

many accolades and global respect. Today in Yorubaland, there are issues that need urgent solutions.

We cannot hide from the fact that the missing links are setting us backwards and there is a need for us to address the issues before it is too late. Civilisation, religious bigotry and fanaticism are the bane of our race, making it possible for us to lose our culture, tradition and heritage through the back door.

“It is the duty of our traditional institution to support our drive to sustain and preserve the sanctity and stability of Yorubaland, its tradition and culture in the face of religious fanatical proselytism.

“It is the role of the traditional rulers as custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition to preserve the cultural identity of our Yoruba Obas, who are the custodians of our culture and traditions. It is within the purview of their roles to protect our culture and tradition from going into extinction,” he said

Speaking on the topic: “Preservation of the sanctity and stability of Yorubaland and its tradition/culture in the face of religious fanatical Proselytism,” the guest speaker, Mr. Fatai Ogunribido, said religious fanatical proselytism had, for a long time, affected the quest by the Yoruba race to preserve its culture and tradition.”

Ogunribido blamed the British colonialists for setting the Yoruba backwards with the so-called civilisation, which according to him, was aimed at destroying the destiny of the race.

He highlighted the various challenges that have stunted the growth of the Yoruba race, saying the role of the traditional rulers in preserving its cultural identity cannot be over-emphasised.

“From time immemorial, the Yoruba are destined to be one of the leading races in the world. But, it is very sad that the colonialists are the number one enemy of our race.They came to destroy our tradition, culture and heritage. The Yoruba race has always been a very cultured one with history and tradition that are well respected across the world. We have our ethos, language, values and our mode of dressing are very unique and distinct.

“God has endowed the Yoruba race with the best in culture and our ways of life can be described as one of the best in the world. Yoruba culture and tradition are so special that countries like Brazil, Cuba, Hispaniola and a lot of other Caribbean countries are doing everything possible to instill our culture and traditions in their respective culture and ways of life.

“The Brazilians know much about how we respect our elders.They also understand that the Yoruba traditional institution is sacred and they respect us as a race that is so blessed by God. However, if we don’t want all the glory of our race to go into extinction, we need to be united and fight for the actualisation of our dream as a race,” he asserted.

The General Secretary, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, urged members of the YOV to remain committed to the cause of liberating the race. He said the struggle for the liberation of the Yoruba race is a continuous process that will endure for a long time.

The Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Kolawole Raheem, said YOV’s conferences have become a signpost for driving the ideals of the Yoruba race.