From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

National Institute of Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Senior Executive Course 37 members said they are proud of the performance of their course-mate, Gov Babagana Zulum, in his first tenure (2019-2023).

The executive members told Zulun in Maiduguri on Monday shortly after attending the swearing in ceremony.

“Your people love you. We saw at the swearing in ceremony that your people love you, they trust in your leadership and believe what you are doing. We are proud of your performance,” leader of the Course 37, Rear Admiral Akano Adesope, said.

Adesope, a former moderator at NIPSS, urged the governor to keep the tempo and ensure he sustain the performance in his second tenure.

Zulum said his course-nates had requested to visit him since 2021 to see what his administration is doing. He said he was glad his course-mates finally came.

He assured the group of his resolve to step up his performance in the second tenure.

Pics: Zulum (middle) with NIPSS Senior Executive Course 37 members