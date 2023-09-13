By Rita Okoye

The partner of the late Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, has shed more light regarding the cause of his death.

The lady, identified as Wunmi, also claimed that the singer was never “happy for a whole day” and has sadly turned her to a widow at 24.

Wunmi, who also has a baby boy for the late singer took to her Instagram handle @c33why to make more revelations.

She said the former Marlian record signee always lived with fears, adding that his worry doubled after the birth of their now five-month-old baby, Liam.

“This Nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening. He had always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day… he was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him… he’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy.

“Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he’s now a family man he doesn’t want anything to happen to us…

Ya’ll made a widow at 24 years Olorun idajo re daaa,” she wrote.

Wunmi also noted that she and her baby were at the verge of leaving the country before the tragic incident.

“I was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our travelling, he always says to me… Wunmi pls go for my baby’s sake, I wouldn’t want these people to harm you and him it will break me… You just go, let me face them myself. Ilerioluwa rest in peace… You really need that peace,” she added.

Sunnewsonline.com had earlier reported that Mohbad died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Mohbad’s management also released an official statement confirming his passing away.

”It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

“Imole is finally at Peace,” the short statement posted on both his Instagram and X handles read.