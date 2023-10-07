From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Non-governmental Organisation, Bilaad Development Trust, has told young Nigerians to acquire vocational skills because of the elusiveness of white collar jobs.

The co-coordinating Trustee for the NGO, Sadiq Suleiman Abdullahi, stated this at the maiden edition of the Social Impact Project of GemHunt 2.0, on Friday in Abuja.

Abdullahi explained that the platform was set up to give back to the society in the areas of entrepreneurship, education and change advocacy.

While speaking to the participants he said: “If you spend your first six months and you don’t get a job, please, learn a skill.”

An entrepreneur Dorcas Benjamin, who is physically challenge advised people living with disabilities not to depend on begging but told them to seek for opportunities to build capacity and make a meaningful impact.

The winner of the star prize, Elizabeth Omolabake, said the event was an opportunity to help her scale her business.

Omolabake said: “First, it encouraged me to keep putting in the work, to keep proving that made-in-Nigeria products stand for quality.”