From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The North Eastern Youths Advocacy for Peace and Development (NEYAPAD) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard in totality an open letter issued by one Mr Frank Tietie and his group calling for the dissolution of the newly constituted board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The frontline youths organisation in a statement issued by its leadership noted that ordinarily, it won’t have joined issues with Tietie, who is alleged to be on assignment on behalf of some desperate politicians from the North East to frustrate the confirmation of the Board, saying their response is propelled by the desire not to allow him to assault the sensibilities of right thinking Nigerians.

The statement which was jointly signed by Safiyanu Ya’u (Convener), Salahuddeen Shuaibu (Co-Convener) and Abner Shitu (Secretary) said the purported issues raised by Mr Frank Tietie were not only shallow but do not hold water.

“The letter does not deserve the attention of Mr President as he has other urgent matters of national I

Importance to attend to, because Frank Tietie is only masquerading as a Human rights activist.

“What metric of evaluation did Tietie employ in measuring the qualifications of those who are to be appointed to man the board of the very strategic Intervention Agency that warrants him calling those appointed unqualified considering the speed and focus with which the new board members have hit the ground running since their assumption of office last month, albeit in an acting capacity.

“There is no crisis of confidence in the Commission as there is currently an excellent rapport existing between the Staff and the management, this is so due to the quality of individuals appointed to lead the interventionists agency.

“There is nothing illegal in their appointments in acting capacity pending the confirmation of the Senate, and it is not a practice alien to Nigerians.

‘The people of the crisis-ridden zone are happy with the various humanitarian and other interventions currently ongoing as they are aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the people.

“We wonder why Mr Frank Tietie who hails from the Niger Delta region is not concerned about the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and is not offering his unsolicited advisory there but is more concerned about the North East, if not for briefcase advocacy.

“We are urging briefcase activists who are not from the zone to stay off the activities and issues surrounding the Board and management of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC).

“We believe they are hirelings carrying out the biddings of their paymasters, but we are optimistic that the newly appointed leader will be confirmed by the Senate to continue in earnest the strides in development currently going in the North East zone.

“Finally we urge the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discard the latest attempt to derail and bring confusion into the interventionist agency but to also be wary of the likes of Tietie who is against the NEDC. But we will activate all resources at our disposal to fight constructively those who want to frustrate the confirmation of the board”. The statement said.