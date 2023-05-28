…As Caverra World presents new book

By Enyeribe Ejiogu

A successful entrepreneur, Ikechukwu Michael Ozoani, has told Nigerian youths not to be downcast over some curious developments in the nation’s political process, urging them to remain resolute and focused in their quest for national rebirth through the ballot box and personal intellectual achievements.

Ozoani gave the advice on the sidelines of the public presentation of a new book, “Discover Maximize, Soar”, written by the Convener and Founder of Caverra World, Mrs. Roseline Anijekwu.

“Election is not what you get right in just one day. All we have to do is to be patient, because a lot of things have gone wrong and we have a lot of things to clear. The political class has messed up a lot of things. All I have to say is that the youths should not relent. They must continue with the efforts to clean up our electoral processes. I say this because 2027 is around the corner. They should not just feel that it is all over, that votes will not count,” he said.

He, therefore, commended the author for being an inspiration to the young ones. “What she is doing in her little space is very good. I urge her to continue with what she is doing, because it is a great help to every family. Her effort to build up young people is a laudable and highly commendable work that is simply patriotic and noble, he added.

He further urged everyone to support the good work Caverra World had done to inspire the teenagers, adding that laying the right foundation for the young ones was the only way to build the future leaders.

“A generation builds its own destiny. That is why I always say that if we as parents do not train them, we should not blame them when they go wrong. We should guide them. It is a continuous process. There is an Igbo proverb that says the eyes of the hen protect her eggs,” he posited.

“If your house is in order and my house is in order, then we will produce a good society. That is the way it goes. It is not rocket science. We all have to start from our little corner and that is what Caverra World has started doing with children and teenagers. The fact is when you have a fish, you have to bend it the way you want while it is still wet. If it dries, you cannot bend it again without breaking it. That is what Caverra World is doing, which is to mould and build them while they are still young, to have good morals, discover, develop their potentials, achieve success and attain excellence in life. As we know, a house that does not have a good foundation cannot stand. So, she trying to give the young people good foundation on which to build their personality and excel in life.

Also in a chat with Sunday Sun, former Executive Assistant on Political Matters and Community Liaison to former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, Honourable Sally Mbaso-Robert, who reviewed the book, noted the growing feeling among some youths that if fraud can get them what they want, why would they not take that path.

“Actually we are not giving youths a reason to do the right thing, because you see where the best graduating student from the University of Lagos is given N100,000 but someone who just featured on Big Brother Naija gets millions of naira.

“So, the kids now say, why am I wasting time doing the right thing? Let me just do what I want and get what I want, the end justifies the means. But with what has transfered here today, we are channeling them in the right direction.

In her remarks, the author of the book, Mrs. Roseline Anijekwu, described it as a “topnotch piece put together as a premium guide to help people irrespective of age, gender, race or class, to discover their true self.”