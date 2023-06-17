For 23-year-old entrepreneur, Amarachi Reginaldkelechi, young people can actually build a career as social media influencers.

Born and raised in Imo State, Amarachi has always been passionate about making a name in show business. In a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, she posited that young people can take social media influencing as full-time job, especially if they have a large following and are able to consistently create engaging content that resonates with their audiences.

“However, it’s important to note that becoming a successful influencer takes a lot of hard work, dedication and patience, as well as the ability to adapt to changes in the industry. Additionally, influencers may also need to invest in equipment, software and other resources to create high-quality content that stands out from the competition. But with the right mindset, strategy and work ethic, young people can build a successful career as social media influencers in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the importance of social media influencers to Nigeria’s economy, Amarachi noted that with the rise of social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, influencers have been able to leverage their online presence to promote products and services, and earn a living through brand partnerships and collaborations.

“In fact, many Nigerian influencers have become major players in the advertising industry, with some earning millions of naira per post. As a result, the influencer marketing industry in Nigeria has grown significantly, and is now a major contributor to the country’s economy,” she asserted.