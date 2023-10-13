From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Youths, numbering over a 100, on Friday, blocked the Otukpo/Adoka/Oweto federal highway protesting kidnapping along the road and leaving commuters stranded for hours.

The youths, mostly from Ojali in Ohimini local government area of the state, lamented the incessant activities of kidnappers along the road saying enough is enough.

One of the youths who identified himself as Edache Ochojila told newsmen on phone that 11 commuters were abducted along the road earlier in the week and some youths went in search of the kidnappers.

Oxhojila said during the search, the youths apprehended one suspect but regretted that policemen who had earlier ignored their distress calls ceased the suspect from the youths.

According to him, “About six days ago, they kidnapped about 11 persons along Otukpo – Ojali – Oweto road. We contacted the Police and they said they don’t have bullets to come and all efforts to arrest these boys proved abortive.

“But this morning,(Friday, October 13,2023) when we went to search the bush, we were able to apprehend one of the suspects.

“On our way back, the police intercepted us and ceased the suspect from us and allowed the others in the bush to run away.”

Ochojila said “that triggered the protest embarked upon by youths in the community.”

Our correspondent gathered that the protesters blocked the highway making motorists coming from Eastern part of the country to Abuja and opposite direction to be stranded for hours.

“As am talking to you now, over 400 vehicles are parked here, there is no vehicular movement from both directions as youths are still blocking the road, as at about 3.30pm.

“It’s a peaceful protest, were are not harming anybody, everybody is rejoicing with us and showing solidarity. For over five hours now, no vehicle has been passing through our community,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Batholomew Onyeka has confirmed the protest and the arrest of a suspect.

He however accused the youths of destroying the police station at Ojali community because his officers stopped them from letting out jungle justice on the arrested suspect.

“They (youths) brought the suspect and police is in custody of the suspect and wanting to transport him to Makurdi but the villagers, the people there wanted to collect the suspect from the police to kill. Is it proper?

“If you go to the police station there now, you will see that they damaged the police building and the windscreen of the area command.

“Our people take laws into there hands for no reason. Somebody was arrested, why didn’t you people kill him when he was arrested? Now when they are with the police, you now want to take the suspect from the police and kill. It’s not the right way of doing things and that’s what prompted all these things,” Onyeka explained.

He however, stated that calm has returned to the area as the police has been able to restore peace.

The police commissioner advised the youths not to take laws into their hands but allow the police to investigate and punish offenders according to the laws saying it will afford them the opportunity to get the ones who are currently on the run.

Meanwhile, road users have lamented the road blockage appealing to the youths to allow free passage of vehicles to enable them continue on their journey. One of the passengers, George Abah, who was caught up in the traffic lamented that he spent over three hours on one spot.