From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Edo Youths Change Agenda (EYCA), has fingered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Wednesday attack on a frontline governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuangbon.

Recall that Imansuangbon, a former governorship aspirant of the PDP, had declared the party dead in the state after he defected to the Labour party.

The EYCA in a statement issued in Benin City yesterday, said the ruling PDP in Edo State knew the defection of Imansuangbon to the LP was the end of its tyrannical rule in the state.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Reuben Imokhena, called on security agencies to carry out investigations into the attack and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The attack is clearly the handiwork of the ruling PDP but they have failed. Imansuangbon is the people’s choice.

“Imansuangbon is the most popular politician in Edo State today. He is the only man whose activities have touched lives of the ordinary Edo man without any political appointment.

“We are also sending a strong warning to the hirelings. Nobody has monopoly of violence. We opted to be law abiding does not mean we are scared of them”, the statement said.

Similarly, a coalition of artisans and traders in Edo State under the auspices of ‘Skilled Workers for Imansuangbon’ called on opposition political parties to play by the rules.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Imatitikua Egbe, enjoined Imansuangbon not to be afraid to join the governorship.

“They want to scare Imansuangbon out of the race. He left the PDP and the party collapsed which was why they want to stop him”, the group stated.

Imansuangbon was attacked last Wednesday at the Edo secretariat of the LP by suspected hired thugs shortly after he was presented with membership card of the party.