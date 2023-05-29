From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ethnic Youth Leaders and African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), have congratulated the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on his Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic national honour conferred on him by the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

The groups in a joint statement signed by ACJHR strategic communication consultant, Chinomso Nduka Edede said, the conferment on Emefiele by Buhari is a sign of appreciation for his hardwork all these years.

According to the groups, Emefiele’s Honour shows that the outgoing President appreciates competence, hard work by those who meant well for the economy of the nation.

The groups said: “We wish to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the thoughtful decision to confer a national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic on Emefiele.

“It is a fact that the President’s action is worthy of commendation and it is indeed important that when the right thing is done it is appreciated. Emefiele over the years has worked hard to reposition the apex bank. He understands that central banks in developing countries perform both traditional and non-traditional roles.

“From the onset of his tenure, he noted that the vision of the CBN draws inspiration from the understanding of the multiple mandates of the Bank to pursue both price and financial system stability as well as provide complementary developmental functions.

“Emefiele also understood that central banks in developing countries also needed to serve as financial catalysts by performing developmental and promotional activities, because developing countries do not have vibrant capital and money markets.

“He has never relented and has worked so hard particularly aggressive in development financing, especially in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. We congratulate him on an honour well deserved.”