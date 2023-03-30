Youth leader, Anjorin Tope Victor, has congratulated Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his recent victory at the Court of Appeal.

The CEO of Omitogun Construction Construction Company Limited, commended Adeleke for running a dynamic government in Osun, noting that the people of the state were enjoying the dividends of democracy under Adeleke.

He said Adeleke’s victory at the appellate court was a true reflection of the wishes of Osun people who freely elected him for positive change.

He said: “Governor Adeleke is the choice of the Osun people and the Court of Appeal was right in validating his election. He won the majority votes during the governorship election while Osun people freely gave him the mandate to govern them for positive development. Don’t forget that there was spontaneous jubilation in Osun State shortly after the Court of Appeal delivered the landmark judgment, thereby setting aside verdict the Election Petitions Tribunal.

“It is refreshing to note that the appellate court took the decision after critical examination of the facts before it and upheld the election of Governor Adeleke. I wish to state with high sense of responsibility that Governor Adeleke is running an inclusive government and he is committed to the yearnings and aspirations of the youths and the elderly and he will deliver on his promises to the people. I am also using this opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders to join Governor Adeleke in consolidating his achievements and move the state forward.”

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Friday, March 24, 2023, had set aside the verdict of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal that annulled the election of Ademola Adeleke as governor of the state.

In a unanimous judgment a three-member panel of Justices, held that Adeleke won the 16 July 2022 governorship election.

In its lead judgement read by Justice Mohammed Lawal, the appellate court also awarded N500, 000 cost against the APC and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.ion held on 16 July 2022.