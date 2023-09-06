From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Youth groups and organisations have called on President Bola Tinubu and the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, to appoint Alhaji Yerima Shettima as Minister for youths.

Shettima is the National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), an umbrella body for the sensitisation of youths for peaceful coexistence and empowerment across the country.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Spokesman of the youth groups, Aliyu Mohammed Sani said the organisations included, Northern Stakeholders Consultative Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, and Yoruba Youth Council, amongst seven others.

“We, the members of the above listed groups from each of the geopolitical zones of Nigeria and other youth organizations humbly wish to use this medium to urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Alhaji Yerima Shettima for the position of minister for youth from Kaduna State and representing Nigerian Youths.

“Alhaji Shettima has proven himself to be a champion of youths, children, women, and the vulnerable, and we believe he would be a valuable addition to your cabinet.Throughout his career, he has worked tirelessly to advocate for the rights and well-being of these groups.

“He has initiated and executed various projects aimed at empowering them, including education and training programs, healthcare initiatives, and community outreach efforts. His dedication and commitment to serving the needs of the underprivileged are truly impressive, and we believe that his appointment as a minister would allow him to continue this important work on a larger scale.

“His insights and expertise would greatly benefit President Tinubu’s team and help to drive positive change for the people of Kaduna State and the young people of not only the North, but the whole of Nigeria.

“We call on President Tinubu to give serious consideration to Alhaji Yerima Shettima as a minister from Kaduna State because we are confident that he would make an excellent addition to his cabinet and be a valuable asset to this administration,” the youths said.

Speaking on Shettima’s efforts in ensuring peaceful coexistence among youths in the country, the groups noted that, “It is worthy of note that Alhaji Yerima Shettima has used his wealth of experience and great interpersonal relationship skill to douse tension across the country by always reaching out to the various youths during periods of crisis. He has overtime devoted his life to the service of the state and country by championing peace and unity at all times.

“Alhaji Yerima Shettima, as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, (BoT), Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Organisations, is one person who has effectively galvanised the various ethnic nationalities youth organisations, through which he always quells tension and disagreements among the various Nigerian societies.

“His undying passion for the unity and development of the country has been quite visible and dates back to the days of the Military era hence his inclusion into the federal cabinet would accommodate the interest of the various youth groups in the country.

“He is a mobilizer, a leader par excellence, and has the wherewithal to rally round all the restive youths in the country and make sure their feelings are assuaged. We have no doubt about his capacity to deliver on this mandate and make Kaduna State proud.

“The umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South West, South South, North East, North Central and North West zones after an enlarged meeting of its members, adopt the leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Comrade Yerima Shettima as the Nigerian youths consensus candidate for ministerial appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize this opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to youth inclusion by appointing Alhaji Yerima Shettima as a minister.

“This decision would symbolize a step forward towards a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria, where the youths are not only acknowledged as vital stakeholders but actively engaged in decision-making processes.”