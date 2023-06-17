The Northern Youth Council has honoured a Lagos businessman, Dr Ikechukwu Williams with two awards, for his distinguished leadership role as a bridge builder and promoter of unity in Nigeria.

Dr Williams, chairman of Greenma Energy Limited, an oil and gas firm, was conferred with the awards in Lagos by the President of the council, Dr Isah Ododo; accompanied by the legal adviser, Sadiq Abdul and Abubakar Tafida.

Apart from being inducted into the Council’s Hall of Fame, Williams was honoured with the Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto Platinum Leadership award, and the Garkuwan Matassan Arewa /Icon and Cynosure of Societal Transformation Building.

In the citation, the council leader said Dr Williams deserved the honours for his inspiring leadership roles as a youth leader and mentor.

He noted that Dr Williams, a graduate of Accountancy from the University of Maiduguri and holder of a PhD in Economics from Covenant university, Ota, Ogun State, went about his business and charitable activities quietly.

Responding, Dr Williams was accompanied by his wife, Dr Ifeoma Williams, his brother, Chinweoke and friends and well-wishers.

In his remarks, he said even though he had declined several awards, including chieftaincy and honorary doctoral degrees, he decided to accept these honours to promote national unity.

The Northern Youth Council President has also invited Dr Williams to deliver a keynote address at the council’s event at the Arewa House in Kaduna on June 28.