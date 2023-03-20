By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has debunked the allegation that his administration spent a total sum of 3.5 billion naịra on vote buying in the last Saturday House of Assembly election in the state.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime debunked the allegation on behalf of the Governor through a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday, in which he described the allegation as baseless, untrue, despicable and illogical.

According to him, the allegation was made by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), an organisation, he said, does not serve any useful purpose to the society, while its members have a track record of blackmailing people over the years.

Aburime also faulted the allegation on the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government Naira Redesign Policy, which, he said, sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).

While calling on members of the public to disregard the allegation as bogus, the Soludo’s spokesman said “Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.”

“The bogus claims by the author(s) are figment of their imagination and should be disregarded by Ndi Anambra and the general public,” he said.