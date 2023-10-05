Appreciates students who participated in Independence Day march past

Governor of Plateau State Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has told teachers in the state not to be disheartened by the present circumstances as their sacrifices will never be in vain.

The governor who spoke on the celebration of World Teachers Day appreciated the teachers for their tireless contribution in shaping the future of Plateau state.

Mutfwang’s message came on a day he also fulfilled his promise to students and pupils from 40 secondary and primary schools in the state who participated in Nigeria’s Independent Day March past at the Rwang Pam stadium by giving them N1,000 each.

The governor had made the promise to the students for doggedly standing and marching, and he taking the salute, amidst heavy rains despite his plea to them to leave the field and allow the rains to subside.

The money was given to the students by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, who went round the schools and handed the amount personally to each of the pupils and students.

Ashoms told them that the aim of giving them the money personally was to teach them the virtue of honesty in service and that the Mutfwang administration will not fail to fulfill his electoral promises to the people.

Meanwhile, in a message to teachers on their day, the governor said he was deeply aware of the challenges they face, especially in the shortage of teachers, low funding, delayed payments, and lack of promotions.

He said, “I want you to know that your struggles are not unnoticed or unimportant. Your commitment to education is the bedrock upon which our society stands, and I am committed to addressing these issues. I share your concerns, and I assure you that my administration is actively working to improve your working conditions.

“The belief that a teacher’s reward is only in heaven does not hold true in our administration. We are implementing policies and investing in infrastructure to make teaching more appealing and to create a conducive working atmosphere for all educators in Plateau State. Your welfare and professional growth are paramount to us.

“As we move forward, remember that your hard work is shaping the future of our great state.

“Your dedication inspires us, and we will continue to stand in solidarity with you. Together, we will overcome the challenges and build a brighter, more prosperous future for education in Plateau State.”