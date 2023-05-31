From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has described as unpatriotic the action of some petroleum marketers in the state who are hoarding petrol and selling it at very high prices.

Oborevwori said the aim of the marketers which is to create artificial scarcity, was detrimental to Deltans who have been subjected to another round of hardship as they scramble to get the essential product.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, cautioned such marketers, noting that the state government would not tolerate acts that would make life difficult for Deltans.

The statement said the government was aware of the sharp reaction by marketers to the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

According to the statement, the state government had been inundated with reports of filling stations in the state hoarding products and thereby creating artificial scarcity with the intent to hike prices.

He stated that the governor viewed the action of such marketers as unpatriotic and waging economic war against the people of the state.

“As a government, we will not watch marketers exploit Deltans of their hard-earned income through the creation of artificial scarcity,” it stated.

He called on marketers to be patriotic and continue selling their products to the general public at the official pump price.

Oborevwori added that the relevant government agencies have been directed to monitor the situation and ensure total compliance with the directive.

The state government, he said, would not hesitate to take necessary action against any filling station hoarding the product or selling it above the official price.

Daily Sun observed that fuel is being dispensed across some filling stations in Asaba as high as N550.00 per litre, amid the difficulty motorists and residents go through to access the essential product.