From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A group of over 40 young Nigerian professionals, operating under the name “Senator Akpabio Vanguard,” has pledged their support for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio’s bid to become the President of the 10th Senate.

Daily Sun gathered that the Senator Akpabio Vanguard consists of professionals from various backgrounds and states across Nigeria. They believe that Senator Akpabio represents the aspirations of the youth and the less privileged in the country’s political landscape.

During a meeting with the group on Thursday, the CEO of TechBuildaz, Islameen Etudiaye, and the CEO of Troika Tech, Engr Jeffery Udende, commended Senator Akpabio’s leadership qualities and endorsed his candidacy for the Senate presidency.

They emphasised that given the significant number of votes garnered by the South-South zone, particularly in Akwa Ibom state, Senator Akpabio is deserving of an unopposed presidency of the Senate.

The young professionals also viewed Senator Akpabio as “the ideal candidate to complement the efforts of President-Elect Bola Tinubu, who is set to assume office on May 29, 2023.”

In response, Senator Godswill Akpabio expressed his gratitude for the support and endorsement from the young Nigerians.

“With over 23 years of experience in public service, he affirmed his commitment to assisting President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu in formulating impactful policies and laws for the betterment of Nigerians,” he stated.

Senator Akpabio pledged to collaborate closely with the presidency if elected as the Senate president to address issues such as poverty, insecurity, and other social vices. He also promised to empower and cultivate a new generation of youth and women who embody integrity and contribute positively to society.

“I acknowledge the efforts made by the group, I assured you that I will not disappoint Nigerians who have placed their faith in my leadership abilities.”

Among the delegation were notable young professionals such as Hon Godswill Edward, Raymond Asemakaha PhD, Raphael Irem, Hon Itiza Imojime, Amande Solomon, Doe Egwurube, Tsafa Daniel, Barr Chisom Ikechukwu, Realtor Vivian Ugwu, Clement Iormom, Hon Shiaondo Kunde, Avaungwa Dogo, Hon Terkula Aliagyu, Jerry Iorgeam, Leonard Ikyem Abraham Awuapila, and others.

The event culminated in Senator Akpabio being dressed in traditional Tiv attire, symbolising honour and friendship.