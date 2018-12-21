Three young aspiring filmmakers have won the Lagos Film Academy (LFA)’s $5,000 grant to make a short film directed at impacting social change, and with a storyline around the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The winners had emerged from nine finalists shortlisted from over 600 applications received in the 3rd Film for Life competition. They will be trained by ace movie producers, Emma Uduma and Grace Babasola, alongside LFA founder, Chris Ihidero at all-expenses paid three-day booth camp.

Three teams, Artistry Media, Pantheon and Nu’ Afriqan pitched stories for the Film for Life project, out of which Artistry Media was selected. Artistry Media consists of a dynamic team of three young, passionate individuals ready to make their mark in the film industry and weigh-in with their film on the 2019 elections. They include Baridakara Nwilene, team producer who is from Rivers State, Alfa Faruk Umar, team writer from Nassarawa State,

and Joshua Tostso, team director from Delta State.

While commending the winners, Chris Ihidero, said: “Artistry media was selected because they had the most compelling storyline. We had a great time at booth camp and heard an array of ideas during the pitching sessions. The shooting for the short film begins immediately.

“It is also important for us to make an impact with the short film that will be made, with the grant gotten from Global Philanthropy Alliance. The election is a major social happening in Nigeria, hence the need to play our parts with the story that will be told.”

An elated member of the winning team, Joshua Tostso, said: “I can’t wait to make my first film. I’m confident, I believe we will make the best out of what we have learnt in developing our first short film. It is going to be good, it’s not going to be mediocre.”

Baridakara Nwilene, the team producer also said: “The Film for Life project has given me more courage to follow my dreams to becoming a successful film-maker. This experience has taught me to be more focused and hardworking, and to always think fast and smart when making decisions. I am forever grateful to God Almighty, my family and fellow team members for their constant push and encouragement to be better at what I do.”

The short film, which Artistry Media team will write, direct and produce, would encourage citizen involvement in the electoral processes in February 2019.

Pre-production has already commenced and production will follow immediately after.