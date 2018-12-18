Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Speaker of the House of Respresentatives, Yakubu Dogara, has charged the people of Gombe and other north-eastern states not to make the mistake of voting APC in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr. Dogara who was in Gombe on Tuesday to attend the north-east zonal rally of the PDP said: “We left APC for PDP because of the hunger and suffering brought to you by the APC government.

He also cited the delay in making the North-East Development Commission a reality as one of the reasons why PDP remained the party to beat in the February 2019 general elections in the North East.

READ ALSO Buhari rejects NASS’ approval for refund of N488.7bn to states

“You must know that the 2019 election is neither between APC and PDP nor between Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and President Muhammadu Bahuri; the election is between you as individuals and the government that has failed to fulfill its promises,” he said.

Then Mr. Dogara added: “You can all bear me witness that poverty and hunger are (rift) in every state that is under APC.

“We asked you to vote out PDP in 2015 thinking that APC could take us to the promise land; that is why we are asking you to change the change,” he said.