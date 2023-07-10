Says subsidy removal has increased hardship in the country

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to distance himself from the ethnocentric, religious and dictatorial tendencies that characterized his predecessor’s administration.

The Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese in Owerri North council of Imo State, the Rt Rev Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okorafor, also urged the President to see the entire nation as his constituency.

The cleric who gave the advice while delivering his charge at the just concluded 2023 Egbu Diocesan Men’s Conference with the theme ” Let All Men Forebear One Another, Forgive One Another And Do As Christ ( Colossians 3:13) held at Emmanuel Anglican Church Umualum Nekde in Owerri West LGA of Imo State on Sunday.

Bishop Okoroafor congratulated Mr President in the interim and called on him to distinguish himself as the President of the entire Nigerian Nation and Nigerian family and distance himself from promoting tribalism and ethnic bigotry as was experienced in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Bishop Okoroafor, no nation survives with hatred for one another especially when it is being encouraged by those in the helm of affairs. He therefore asked Mr President to shun these vices and focus on how to unite the entire Nation to become one with genuine love for all not minding the region or tribe one comes from.

Also, speaking on the removal of petroleum subsidies and the attempt to equally increase electricity tariff in the country, the Bishop said that the removal of petrol subsidy has increased the woes of the common man of which some state governments in an attempt to ameliorate the sufferings of their people have reduced the number of days their civil servants come to work which according to the Prelate may not be the best but due to circumstances prevalent in the whole situation.

Bishop Okorafor asked the Federal Government under President Ahmed Tinubu to go back and draw up a programme that will keep Nigerians alive before the bitter pills the administration is forcing down the throat of the citizens would end up seeing Nigerians dropping dead in their numbers.

He appealed to the present government for a need to dialogue with stakeholders across the board for a better plan in handling some sensitive issues in the clime for a better Nigeria, adding that a stitch in time saves nine.