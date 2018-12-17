Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has called on officers and men of the Nigerian Army to work towards upholding the rights of citizens.

Buratai, who spoke at the graduation of 17 officers from the Nigerian Army College of Logistics in Lagos, urged personnel of the force to also observe the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

He said officers and men of the force must abide by the rule of law and respect the rights of the people while commending the force for “the observance of rule of law, rules of engagement, adherence to human rights and effective civil-military relations in our activities.”

Buratai, who was represented by the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Adeku Salihu, lamented the myriad of problems confronting the country, adding that “Nigeria is today faced with several security challenges, including ethno-religious crisis, piracy, kidnappings, armed robbery, farmers-herders’ conflicts, among others.

“These have continued to undermine peace and security of Nigeria.

“In order to counter these challenges, modern armed forces rely on realistic training, availability of requisite platforms, exemplary leadership and sound logistics.”

He recalled that NACOL was established to provide the cadre of officers graduating with the much needed and realistic trainings.

“This is why the army designs and conducts comprehensive training for all categories of its personnel, at junior, middle and senior cadres, to build capacities and competencies to effectively confront these security challenges,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the government’s direction and encouragement in effort at confronting the security challenges facing the country.

“Our pledge to His Excellency’s kind gesture is our unalloyed loyalty and subordination to democratic governance,” he said.

Earlier, the NACOL Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Osasagie Uzamere, said the training demonstrated the importance the COAS attached to professional training in the college in particular.