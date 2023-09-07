By Henry Uche

Following the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgement and other similar verdicts from different elections tribunals over the February 25th and March 18th Presidential/ NASS and gubernatorial/states Houses of Assembly elections, respectively, the Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (Worldwide), his Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, David Dabaye Lamjose BOB- Manuel, has called on individuals whose elections have been upheld by the courts to be magnanimous in their victories.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos recently to commemorate his 6th induction Thanksgiving as the Supreme Head & Prelate of the Order, the clergy who decried the sorrowful situation of Nigerians over the years, advised Nigerian leaders on what to do to pull Nigerians out of the woods.

Speaking on the theme: “Made Alive In Christ”, his Eminence highlighted insecurity, unfavorable economic policies, unemployment and underemployment, as well as other challenges bedeviling the country and assured that it would only take a godly heart to do the right thing at the right time for the advancement of peoples’ well-being and welfare.

“Insecurity in Nigeria in all parts of the country is becoming unpalatable and a norm. Commuting on roads have become dangerous on daily basis. Farmers have abandoned their farms for fear of bandits who abduct them for ransom, and this has great consequence on cost of living. Professional doctors, lecturers, engineers, judges, etc. have been kidnapped for ransoms, maimed and sometimes killed without any effective response from the Police Force. We are at a prime of our existence in that if crime continues, investors will run away from this country. To address this, the youths should be provided with jobs urgently. “

On economic policies, he urged the government to swiftly implement social safety net programmes which would protect the vulnerable population from the impact of removal of fuel subsidy. He also encouraged the government to establish effective methods to monitor and audit fuel pricing and distribution to check corrupt practices.

“We as a church, are on a mission of empowering hundreds of Nigerian youths in various crafts that would make them responsible in the society. This is our contribution to national economic growth and development. So, the government should support modern farming practices and agribusiness to create employment for rural dwellers. Improving the quality of education, vocational training programmes, reviewing and reforming market regulations to support micro and small businesses to thrive would go a long way for Nigerians.

“Every bottlenecks in accessing micro finance, poor infrastructure and lack of capacity and multiple taxation should be addressed urgently. Nigerians must be able to explore their potentialities to the fullest; while we keep praying to The Almighty God for guidance, we’re are hopeful that Nigeria can get it right again, it is a matter of time, if we all do our bids, most importantly, economic and political leaders must be reminded that they would give account to the Creator,” he warned.