From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the difficult phase Nigeria is going through, saying the challenges cannot be fixed easily like a cup of coffee.

He compared the difficulties to the pains of childbirth, stating that the pains are necessary for the birth of a new nation.

The president, spoke at the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” an autobiography of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, at the Abuja International Conference Centre, yesterday.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the president said: “But this pains, are pains of birth, birth of a new nation. And that if you want to celebrate a child, a baby, then the mother must go through some pains. But at the end of the day, there is joy. There is merriment when the baby arrives. And we will certainly be there. Solutions to problems can never be as instant as coffee. But we must certainly be there.”

Tinubu said though the solution to the country’s problems may not be instant, it was important for everyone to be present and actively involved in the process.

While he acknowledged that the removal of fuel subsidy has created challenges, Tinubu assured that palliatives were being put in place to alleviate the impact.

He said 100 trucks of fertilizers and grains have been sent to the states, with more on the way. Additionally, he said more buses are being provided to improve transportation.

“We can endure this for a moment. What we’re going through today is for a better tomorrow. Nations are great because citizens have hope. They have hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

Tinubu praised Clark as a great Nigerian and an extraordinary citizen who believes in the unity of the country.

He also acknowledged the complexity of Nigeria’s diversity but emphasized that it is a source of strength.

“But let me say, Chief E. K. Clark, the president respects your person, he recognises the fact that you are part of the Nigerian legend. You are the Iroko of the South South the Eagle of the nation. And you believe in the unity of this country. And it has been demonstrated in your book personally written by you. One wouldn’t be surprised because your boss, our father, General Gowon believed so much in the unity of this country and its territorial integrity. And that is why in 1971, when the war ended and sometime in 2015, President Obama had to appeal to Nigerians not to do anything to undermine the integrity of our country and to respect the wishes of the people. He said this by working your mantra to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done.

“Chief E. K. Clark belongs to that very rare form of extra ordinary men, patriot who had at any point in time, would be relied upon to stop any efforts that could lead to the dismemberment of this country.We are greater when we are introduced as Nigerians than when we are introduced on the basis of ethnic particularism.”

Tinubu called on all Nigerians to work together to make the country great and urged the press to emphasise things that unite the country rather than those that create irritation in politics.

Tinubu also celebrated former President Goodluck Jonathan for voluntarily accepting defeat in the 2015, to which he is being celebrated today, and Gen. Yakubu Gowon for his uncommon service to the country.

Gowon, under whose administration Clark served as the Federal Commissioner for Information and Foreign Affairs, praised the elder statesman’s strong character and respectful expression of his Clark, who is the only surviving member of Gowon’s government, was also helpful in explaining government and enhancing national unity

Said Gowon: “I can assure you I’ve never had any difficulty or argument with him. It was most amicable and respectfully given. However, considering a strong personality, there were of course times that he would vehemently disagree with his colleagues, commissioners and military officers and worked hard to convince them of why his own position is better than theirs.

“He was helpful not only in explaining government policies and programmes in the efforts to rebuild our unity in the country. I also find him useful in our vision of building a common identity within West African subregion.”

Jonathan recounted how he never imagined he would one day be a Nigerian president sitting with Gowon in the council of state meeting. He thanked Gowon for his services to the country and for his charge to the military to keep Nigeria one, which has continued to resonate.

He described Clark as a person whose vision was for the security and unity of Nigeria, and praised him for his contributions to the country.

The Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, and the first military governor of Rivers State, Alfred Diete-Spiff, described Clark as a good example of what a good Nigerian should be.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues – Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Sheriff Oborevwoi of Delta, Siminalayi Fubara of Delta and Agbu Kefas of Taraba – said they excused themselves from the National Economic Council (NEC) because of the importance of the occasion. He described Clark as a colossus, mentor who has nothing against anybody.

Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, expressed gratitude to God for keeping Clark alive and healthy.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in his remarks, asked the audience what they would be remembered for? He noted that Clark was being remembered for what he had done and what he has continued to do.

The Oni, who made the audience give him standing ovation for two minutes, told Clark that he has been too quiet these days, and urged him to continue to speak because Nigerians want to keep hearing His voice.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, represented by former governor of Ebonyi State, was the keynote speaker.

The occasion also attracted other personalities including former Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who was chief launcher; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; wife of the late former head of state, Maryam Abacha and traditional rulers, among others.